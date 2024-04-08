Former German chancellor demands diplomatic resolution to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Gerhard Schroeder, former Chancellor of Germany, has called upon Berlin and Paris to take the lead in pursuing a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Emphasizing his longstanding friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Schroeder suggested that his relationship with Putin could facilitate mediation efforts in the current situation.



Schroeder's ties with Putin have been scrutinized in the past, particularly his association with Russian energy companies, including Nord Stream AG and Rosneft. However, despite stepping down from his role in Rosneft amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Schroeder remains steadfast in his belief that a peaceful resolution is attainable.



In an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, Schroeder expressed confidence in Putin's interest in achieving peace, noting that he does not foresee the conflict escalating beyond Ukraine or involving the use of nuclear weapons. He commended German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for rejecting the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine but urged Germany and France to intensify diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.



Schroeder's remarks come amidst growing discussions within Germany's Social Democratic Party about potential avenues to resolve the Ukraine crisis, including proposals for freezing hostilities. Despite the complexities of the situation, Schroeder remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects for securing a peace deal.



As tensions persist and violence escalates in Ukraine, Schroeder's advocacy for diplomatic engagement underscores the importance of international cooperation in resolving the conflict.



With Berlin and Paris positioned as key actors in diplomatic efforts, Schroeder's call for leadership reflects the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070372