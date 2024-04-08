Media reports French mayor detained over 70kg of cannabis detected at his house

(MENAFN) In a startling development, French authorities have arrested Jamilah Habsaoui, the mayor of Avallon, after a significant quantity of cannabis, weighing 70 kilograms, was uncovered at her residence, as reported by AFP and BFM TV, citing sources within law enforcement. Habsaoui, who assumed office as mayor of the small town situated in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte region in 2021, has also served as a regional councilor.



The raid on Habsaoui's home occurred as part of a preliminary investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities. Although Habsaoui purchased the property three years ago, it was revealed that she does not currently reside there, as disclosed by the L'Yonne Republicaine newspaper. Additionally, Avallon's town hall was reportedly subjected to a search in connection with the ongoing probe.



Reports indicate that a total of seven individuals, including two of Habsaoui's brothers, were apprehended in connection with the investigation. Public prosecutor Hugues de Phily of Auxerre confirmed that apart from the substantial cannabis haul, law enforcement officers seized 983 grams of cocaine, EUR7,000 (USD7,600) in cash, and approximately 20 gold bars from various locations.



The operation leading to Habsaoui's arrest forms part of a broader anti-narcotics initiative dubbed 'Place nette XXL,' which was initiated earlier this year. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the campaign has resulted in 473 raids, leading to the apprehension of over 7,000 suspects and the confiscation of 3.6 tons of drugs.



The arrest of a prominent local official like Habsaoui has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about governance and law enforcement in Avallon. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are expected to delve deeper into the alleged drug trafficking network and ascertain the extent of Habsaoui's involvement. This development underscores the ongoing efforts of French authorities to combat drug-related crimes and uphold the rule of law.

