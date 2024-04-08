Aamal Medical, Health O Meter Professional Scales Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, announces a new strategic partnership between its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Medical, and Health o meter Professional Scales, where Health o meter Professional Scales will be introducing their innovative products to the Qatari market through Aamal Medical.

As Aamal Medical collaborates with Health o meter Professional Scales, a leading provider of professional digital and specialty scales, it primarily aims to transform weight tracking for patients in Qatar, as Health o meter Professional Scales will be providing the local medical sector with a wide range of high quality scales ranging from Digital scales, Body Fat / Composition Analysis scales, Specialty scales, Dial scales, and baby scales.

Aamal Medical has over 50 years of experience in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions and services. These include medical equipment, consultancy services, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) connectivity and integration, medical consumables, professional preventative and corrective maintenance services, and enterprise-level healthcare project execution.

On this occasion, Gokhan Ozkan (pictured), General Manager of Aamal Medical, commented:“We are glad to announce our partnership with Health o meter Professional Scales; a new step which reflects Aamal Medical's commitment to collaborating with market leaders to sustain excellent product offering of groundbreaking healthcare solutions. These innovative scales, which can be connected to through the internet, provide accurate weight tracking solutions, which helps us track potential health risks among different groups of our community.”

Kurt Rosinski, Senior Director of Global Sales at Health o meter, added:“We are pleased to now be working with Amal Medical, Qatar's trusted source for quality medical equipment and service”.