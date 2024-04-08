2 Killed, 5 Injured In Khuzdar Bomb Explosion

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been killed and five others wounded in a bomb attack in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The overnight explosion occurred in a crowded shopping area of Khuzdar town late on Sunday evening, police said.

Many people, including women and children, were busy with Eid shopping when the blast happened, Dawn reported.

At least two people lost their lives while five others were injured in the blast. Security personnel took the bodies and injured to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

The blast was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorbike, which was parked at the Umar Farooq Chowk.

With the incident being investigated, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

