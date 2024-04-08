Iran To Release Four Environmental Activists Jailed On Espionage Charges

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Islamic Republic of Iran has recently announced that four environmental activists, including Niloufar Bayani, Sepideh Kashani, Taher Qadirian, and Houman Jokar, have been pardoned in Iran on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

Iranian state media reported on Monday, April 8th, that these environmental activists, each of whom had spent more than five years in prison, would be released from detention on the occasion of Eid.

However, the exact date of the release of these environmental activists is not yet clear. Nevertheless, Hojat Kermani, their defense lawyer, has stated that his clients will be released from prison in the coming days.

While Iran has announced the release of four environmental prisoners and activists, Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned more than two thousand prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

These environmental activists, along with several others, were arrested in the winter of 1396 (2017-2018) and transferred to Evin Prison.

