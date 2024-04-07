PM Launches Initiative To Renovate Homes Of Underprivileged Families

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday inaugurated a nationwide initiative in partnership between the Ministry of Social Development and private sector companies to support underprivileged families.

The“Benaamraha” initiative, translating to "rebuilding", is designed to bolster social protection by refurbishing the homes of the most vulnerable demographics across all governorates of the Kingdom,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh said that the launch of the initiative coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah's reign, adding that this initiative embodies the wise vision of the Hashemite leadership in supporting low-income families and empowering them to lead a dignified life.

Khasawneh also noted that the renovation process would adhere to the criteria and principles established by the Ministry of Social Development, highlighting that the government has constructed 1300 new homes for needy families in 2024.

The prime minister also expressed his appreciation, pride and gratitude towards the private sector for their significant contributions in supporting and expediting the implementation of the initiative.

Khasawneh also highlighted that the government, through the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund, is equipping needy families with renewable energy systems, noting that a substantial number of families have already benefited from this provision.

He also affirmed the government's commitment to providing the best possible services to citizens within the available resources and extending assistance to every vulnerable and needy segment of society.