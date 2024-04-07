Qatar Cup Basketball: Al Arabi Triumph

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Arabi emerged champions after defeating Al Ahli 80-73 in an absorbing Qatar Cup final at Al Gharafa Sports Club. Al Arabi made a brilliant fight back in the fourth quarter after trailing their opponents 52-64 in the third quarter. Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohamed Saad al-Mughaiseeb handed the winning trophy to the winners.

