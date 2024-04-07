Demonstrations In Solidarity With Gaza Continue Across UK

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, April 7 (Petra) -- Britons Sunday took to the streets in several cities and regions of the UK on Sunday in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and to denounce the Israeli war against the enclave.The Palestine Solidarity Campaign in London said local demonstrations took place in several areas across the UK, including in London, Liverpool and Reading.The protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel being brought to international justice for its crimes against the Palestinians and the suspension of British arms sales to Israel.