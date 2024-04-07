Israeli Occupation Troops Pull Out From Khan Yunis After Months Of Incursion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Changing Dateline)

GAZA, April 7 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces withdrew on Sunday from most of the neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip after a military operation that lasted about four months, leaving widespread destruction in all areas along with hundreds of martyrs and injuries.

In a statement, Gaza health authorities said that after the pullout of occupation forces a number of martyrs had been recovered from military barracks that the occupying forces established in the eastern part of the city.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that the occupation army caused massive destruction to property, residential buildings, roads, main streets, hospitals and public facilities, and they were no longer viable.

For his part, a spokesman for the Israeli occupation said in an official statement, "the army has withdrawn all its ground forces from the south of the Gaza Strip, except for one battalion."

Occupation Army Radio reported that the army withdrew all units of the 98th Division, with its three brigades, from Khan Yunis after four months of fighting, leaving only one brigade in Gaza operating in the "Netzarim corridor" on the Salah Al-Din Road (the corridor that the army established to cut off the north from the south with the aim of preventing Gazans from returning to their homes in the north of the Strip. (pickup previous)

