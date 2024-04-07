Execution Of Ukrainian Pows By Russians In Krynky: Ombudsman Appeals To UN, ICRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets filed official letters with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross following the release on social media of a video showing yet another case of the execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers by the Russians.

Lubinets reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Regarding another violation by the Russian Federation of the norms of international humanitarian law, I immediately sent official letters to the UN and

ICRC, so that the organizations document this fact. This should become the evidence base for the criminal tribunal," he said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war constitutes a violation of the Geneva Convention and a serious international crime systematically practiced by Russian invaders.

According to Lubinets, the international community should send Russia a clear signal that they will not succeed in sweeping up the traces of their atrocities.

He also recalled that war crimes have no statute of limitations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 7, a video recording first circulated on one of the Telegram channels, showing Russian invaders shooting three captured servicemen.