Italian Island Overrun By Goats Has A Bizarre Offer For Visitors: 'Anyone Interested In Taking Up To 50 Goats...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Population boom in Asia is an issue that the governments are trying to control, while there are other places on earth, like the remote Italian island of Alicudi, where the ratio of humans to animals has become wildly unbalanced to a report by CNN, the tiny island is home to only around 100 residents and, ideally, about 100 wild goats report states that the goat inhabitants have grown on this island six times its desired number and there are more animals per capita than anywhere else. With the issue becoming a headache, Mayor Riccardo Gullo is calling on anyone who can help to pitch for solutions READ: 'Lakshadweep's tourism surges after PM Modi's visit to island,' says officialStating that he does not care whether you know anything about raising goats, Gullo said, as quoted by CNN, that as long as you have a boat to get them off, one can take them major of the Italian island of Alicudi has even started an“adopt-a-goat” program as the local authority will not cull the animals about the issues, he said that goats have encroached on residential areas, invaded homes, munched on whatever they can find in public parks, private gardens, and hedges, and tried to climb stone walls that usually give way under their weight Sicilian regional government claims that a farmer introduced these goats to the island around 20 years ago. He later set them free government added that the goats grazed autonomously on the sides of Alicudi's cliffs for years. They also have been featured in almost any postcard from the volcanic island, however, they reproduced at an astonishing rate mayor said that those interested in taking up to 50 goats can make an official request with the community by April 10. He even added that he would the deadline until all the goats were adopted adoption, the applicants must email their request to the local authority, and pay a €16 (around $17) stamp fee to make it official.“We have heard from dozens of people since we first announced this,” CNN quoted Gullo as saying, adding, \"Ideally, we would like to see people try to domesticate the animals rather than eat them.\"As per details, once the goats have been apportioned, the keepers would have 15 days to catch and remove them from the island is the least inhabited of the seven Aeolian islands, which has a large volcanic cone rising from the Tyrrhenian Sea. On this island, there are no hotels and no roads. Here, the modes of transportation are mules and donkeys treading steep climbing paths, according to the Visit Sicily website, Alicudi is not the first place, where a problem like this has taken place. Earlier in June 2023, a neighborhood in McKinney saw a similar sight where 40 runaway goats strolling around.



