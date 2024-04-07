(MENAFN- IANS) *Congress said Ram-Krishna never existed; questioned our history and heritage too: UP CM in Rajasthan* Jaipur, April 7 (IANS): UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday where he addressed three different rallies in support of BJP candidates in Bharatpur, Dausa and Sikar. Addressing a rally in bharatpur, he said that Congress straight forward had denied the existence of Ram and Krishna. The chief minister was seeking votes in favour of former MP Ramswaroop Koli. He said,“I want to ask whether Congress people could have got the Ram temple built in Ayodhya. They say that Ram never existed. I want to ask if Bharatpur is a part of Braj Mandal. There is Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Nandgaon, but they (Congress) say that Shri Krishna does not exist. They have done such a big insult, these Congress people try to raise questions on our history and heritage too, he said. Speaking in Dausa, he again attacked Congress and said that there is a problem with Congress. Now, no there has been no riots in UP for 7 years. Kavad yatra is taken out with much fanfare. BJP has ensured that the rule of law is maintained, he said. He further said that while we start our work taking the name of Ram and Krishna, these people (Congress) said in the Supreme Court that they were imaginary figures. In Rajasthan, Mirabai dedicated her entire life to devotion to Krishna, he said, adding, Now Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. If someone had gone to Ayodhya 10 years ago and if he goes now, he will see the transformation. Earlier there used to be bombings in UP, now there is chanting of 'bam bam', he said. BJP has made Kanhaiyalal its candidate from Dausa Lok Sabha seat. Yogi appealed to all to campaign for Kanhaiyalal. He asked everyone to take time out from farming and other work considering themselves as a representative of Kanhaiyal Lal and PM Modi. Yogi further attacked the INDI Alliance candidate Amra Ram without taking his name. Yogi said- The people of Bengal have thrown the communists in the Bay of Bengal. Sikar is land of education, holy place of Salasar Balaji and Khatushyam. Now, what' the role of communists in this land? They have 'vanished' from Bengal so now what is their need in a state like Rajasthan? He further spoke on BJP candidate Sumedhanand Saraswati and said that he and Narendra Modi dedicated their entire lives for the country and society. The public is their family.“Vote for Sumedhanand Saraswati and bring such a lead that the message goes out that Sikar has buried Communists in the desert.” He further said that Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.“Could Congress or Communists have done this work, he questioned. (IANS-arc)

