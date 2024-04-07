Arab League: Collapse Of Health System In Gaza Portends Major Disaster

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 7 (KUNA) -- The League of Arab States said on Sunday that the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip portends a major disaster, the spread of diseases and epidemics, and a major famine that threatens the lives of thousands.

This came in a statement by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Social Affairs Sector, Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, on World Health Day.

The statement condemned the Israeli occupation forces for violating human rights, international humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilians, and continuing to target and kill women, children, and the elderly, as well as the systematic bombing of hospitals and all health facilities.

It also denounced the Israeli occupation's continued serious violation of preventing access to humanitarian aid, which increases the risk of health and humanitarian conditions, noting that this matter will have devastating effects on the health of mothers, children and the elderly.

The statement said, "On the day of celebration of World Health Day under the slogan (My Health is My Right) 2024, the World Health Organization and everyone has the responsibility to continue to shed light on the unprecedented health and humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from. (end)

