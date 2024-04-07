6 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed Overnight In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Balochistan: Army

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Pakistan Army announced that six security personnel were killed in overnight clashes in the Dara-e-Ismail Khan and Laki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In a Sunday statement, April 7th, the army wrote that eight insurgents were killed in an armed confrontation with security forces during an intelligence operation in the Kot Sultan Kolachi area, located in the Dara-e-Ismail Khan.

According to this statement, this operation was conducted based on intelligence reports of insurgents' presence in Kot Sultan.

The statement added that these insurgents were actively involved in various activities against security forces and targeted killings of civilians.

According to this statement, the Pakistan Army said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain insurgents.

In a statement, the army said that insurgents attacked three security posts in Karachi, Laki Marwat, and Ismail Khan overnight, killing three police officers and injuring three others.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, strongly condemned the attack on the police in Laki Marwat in a note on his social media platform X.

He added,“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police act as a bulwark against terrorism and cowardly terrorist activities cannot shake their resolve.”

However, insurgent groups have intensified their targeted attacks in Pakistan, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of police officers, foreign citizens, and civilians.

