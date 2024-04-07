CBK Obtains Order Preventing Sirisena From Functioning As SLFP Chairman

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) obtained an interim injunction preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Sirisena said he will challenge the order issued by the Colombo District Court.

SLFP MP Mahinda Amaraweera said that Kumaratunga went to court as she was disappointed at what was happening in the SLFP.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party had recently removed MPs Duminda Dissanayake, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Mahinda Amaraweera from their posts in the party and replaced them.

Dissanayake was removed from the SLFP National Organiser post, Alagiyawanna from the Treasurer post and Amaraweera from the Senior Vice President post.

However, a court order was obtained against the move. (Colombo Gazette)