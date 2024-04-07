Essential Eid Al Fitr Wellness Tips Recommended by Health Experts

(MENAFN- Ibn Battuta Association) With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close and Eid Al Fitr festivities on the horizon, health experts urge UAE residents to prioritise their wellbeing and practice moderation during this celebratory period. Teaming up with esteemed health professionals, Abu Dhabi 360 shares valuable insights into crucial health tips for maintaining wellbeing during Eid Al Fitr celebrations:



1. Gradually Transition to Regular Eating Habits:

After a month of fasting, it's essential to reintroduce regular eating habits gradually. Abruptly reverting to pre-Ramadan dietary patterns may overwhelm the body, leading to digestive discomfort and unwanted weight gain. Dr. Mobarak recommends initiating the Eid festivities with light, easily digestible meals and progressively increasing food intake over subsequent days. Emphasising the consumption of nutrient-rich foods such as lean meats, fresh fruits, and vegetables aids in replenishing essential nutrients lost during fasting.



2. Stay Hydrated:

“Staying hydrated during Eid Al Fitr can be tricky, especially with the long days and soaring temperatures that accompany the celebration when it falls during the summer,” says Dr. Mobarak. Sipping water gradually throughout the day facilitates better absorption and hydration. “You can guard against dehydration in two ways: firstly, by taking fluids on board before dawn and after sunset, and secondly, by limiting the amount of water that you lose during the day,” she advises.



3. Manage Blood Sugar Levels:

For individuals managing diabetes, vigilant monitoring of blood sugar levels during Eid celebrations is imperative. Dr. Mobarak recommends incorporating foods with a lower glycemic index into festive meals to help stabilise blood sugar levels. Portion control and opting for whole grains like wholegrain basmati rice promote steady blood sugar regulation, ensuring a balanced approach to dietary indulgence during Eid festivities.



4. Prioritise Physical Activity:

Reinstating physical activity post-Ramadan is pivotal for maintaining overall health and vitality. Engaging in moderate exercises such as leisurely walks, outdoor games, or family-friendly activities not only aids in managing blood glucose levels but also enhances cardiovascular health and boosts mood. Dr. Michelle Champlin, Chief Podiatrist at the Dubai Podiatry Centre, underscores the transformative effects of daily exercise: "Walking, in particular, promotes circulation and overall well-being, making it a simple yet powerful activity for maintaining health."



5. Practice Mindful Indulgence:

Beyond its religious significance, Eid Al Fitr serves as a time for introspection, celebration and gratitude, all of which have been linked to improved health outcomes, enhanced sleep quality, and improved emotional wellbeing. Dr. Haseeb Rohilla, MBBS, DCP, MPH, FRCPsych, Specialist Psychiatrist and Medical Director at Priory Wellbeing Centre Abu Dhabi, emphasises the transformative power of cultivating gratitude: “Taking moments of reflection to express gratitude for the presence of loved ones fosters a positive mindset and deepens the bonds of kinship during holiday gatherings.”







