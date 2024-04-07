Iran vows to give Israel ‘slap on the face’

(MENAFN) Iranian Supreme President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised to panelize Israel after an air attack on Damascus, Syria that murdered seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.



Two IRGC generals, Mohammad Reza Zahedi as well as Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, were amid the fatalities in Monday`s assault on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital. The Iranian chief of state stated that the occurrence in an address to administration representatives on Wednesday.



“The cowardly efforts by the Zionist regime like the one they carried out in Syria will not save them from defeat. They will of course receive a slap in the face for this move,” Khamenei stated.



Khamenei gave no specifics regarding what Tehran’s reply might contain. When the United States murdered Quds Force president Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, Iran replied by hailing ballistic projectiles on American bases in bordering Iraq, wounding more than 100 United States soldiers.



Israel has recurrently blown-up Syria in current years. On the infrequent instances the Israeli administration has recognized the assaults, it has depicted them as preventive self-defense against Iran. This week’s attack, which targeted a consulate, has been greatly considered as crossing the line.



Moscow condemned the attack as a violation of global rule, while the chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, depicted it as a terrorist assault done by Israel.



Supposed Israeli airstrikes seem to be singling out commanders of the Quds Force, because of its backing for the Lebanon-located Hezbollah, which has collided with Israeli forces since the start of the most recent war in Gaza.

