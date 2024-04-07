DXC Technology Appoints Kylie Watson as Head of Security for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, April 03, 2024: DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), today announced the expansion of Kylie Watson’s role as the Head of Security for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in addition to her current role in Australia and New Zealand.

With more than 30 years of experience in leading complex projects and teams, Watson is a highly experienced, innovative and outcome-focused cyber security leader with a proven track record of delivering results and transforming businesses for sustainable growth.

Kylie will be responsible for helping DXC’s customers across the region enhance their cyber posture and protect them against threats with proactive advisory and managed security services - from threat intelligence through to compliance.

“I am very excited to be joining a team with the right focus that boasts experience across multiple industries and geographies. I feel confident in our ability to deliver expert services and threat intelligence to our customers across their IT environment and operations, while spreading awareness on how to withstand security threats by using smart cyber resilience strategies”. Kylie said.

Watson’s passion extends to driving cultural change, improving organisational culture, while welcoming and embracing diversity and inclusion. She has also won awards for coaching, mentoring and fostering innovation.

Seelan Nayagam, President at DXC Technology for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region extended his warm welcome saying, “Kylie is a great fit for not just her role but also the organisational culture that we have built here at DXC Technology, with her commitment and passion towards supporting and expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives which create environments where everyone can thrive”.

Watson has previously held leadership positions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand for SAP, Deloitte, PwC and IBM.





