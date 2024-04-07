Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Greta Thunberg In The Hague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed concernover the detention of well-known eco-activist Greta Thunberg in TheHague, Azernews reports.
"We are disturbed by the detention of the prominent climateactivist Greta Thunberg during peaceful demonstration in The Hague a COP29 presidency we call on the Dutch authorities to respectthe freedom of expression of climate protestors, and release thosedetained," the ministry said in a post on X.
Earlier Greta Thunberg was detained at a protest in The Hague proterters oppose fossil fuel subsidies and the climatepolicies of the outgoing Dutch government.
In protest, they tried to block a road intersection and the A12motorway.
