Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Greta Thunberg In The Hague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed concernover the detention of well-known eco-activist Greta Thunberg in TheHague, Azernews reports.

"We are disturbed by the detention of the prominent climateactivist Greta Thunberg during peaceful demonstration in The Hague a COP29 presidency we call on the Dutch authorities to respectthe freedom of expression of climate protestors, and release thosedetained," the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier Greta Thunberg was detained at a protest in The Hague proterters oppose fossil fuel subsidies and the climatepolicies of the outgoing Dutch government.

In protest, they tried to block a road intersection and the A12motorway.