Mikayil Jabbarov Emphasizes Wrestling Achievements In Meeting With United World Wrestling President

In a recent meeting with Nenad Lalović, President of the UnitedWorld Wrestling (UWW), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy MikayilJabbarov highlighted the favorable conditions for wrestlers in thecountry and celebrated their international successes, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the state'scommitment to providing optimal training conditions for wrestlers,including top-notch facilities and expert coaching staff. TheMinister also lauded the remarkable achievements of Azerbaijaniwrestlers in various international competitions, showcasing thenation's prowess on the global stage.

Furthermore, the importance of the ongoing European OlympicGames (OG) Qualifiers, currently being hosted in Baku, wasunderscored. These qualifiers serve as a crucial opportunity forwrestlers to secure quotas for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games,highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a key player in the wrestlingcommunity.

The meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister and the UWWPresident not only celebrated past successes but also reaffirmedAzerbaijan's commitment to promoting wrestling and supporting itsathletes. With the European OG Qualifiers underway in Baku,Azerbaijani wrestlers are poised to demonstrate their skills andvie for a spot on the Olympic stage in Paris 2024.