Chances Of Rain From Sunday, Forecasts Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: On its latest weather update, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasted a chance of rain for next week, starting April 7.

From Sunday, until the end of the week, the weather conditions will be cloudy with a chance of scattered rain that can turn thundery in some areas at times.

No further weather advisory was given by the Department during this period.

Recently, the Department announced that temperatures in Qatar are expected to rise as the Muqaddam star, also known as the second Hameem, sets in. This period lasts for 13 days as northwestern winds increase, and weather fluctuates.