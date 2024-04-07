Rwandan, Algerian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Kigali: Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, who is visiting Rwanda, discussed today strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
The meeting also addressed topics of common interest.
