Punjab To Scrap 3,286 Fake ID Cards Issued To Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): District committees in Punjab have recommended the cancellation of 3,286 fake Pakistani identity cards issued to Afghan nationals.

The Special Branch Police has been given an important role in the second phase of repatriating Afghan refugees, The News International reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said intelligence personnel in Punjab completed the geo-mapping of 13,183 Afghan citizen card-holders so far.

The addresses of most Afghan citizen card-holders could not be found in the lists provided by the federal government, the daily said, citing official documents.

The absence of clarity about their addresses could impeded the repatriation process and lead to litigation.

District administrators, police chiefs and intelligence committees across Punjab have been instructed to share real-time data of ACC-holders and their families with stakeholders.

