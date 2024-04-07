Iran's hydroelectric power plants generate over 250K MWh of electricity in current year

(MENAFN) An official from the Iran Water & Power Resources Development Company (IWPCO) reported that hydroelectric power plants in Iran have generated over 250,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity since the commencement of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20th.



“Hydropower plants were fully prepared to produce clean and renewable energy during Nowruz (Iran’s New Year holidays),” IWPCO Deputy Head Vahid Izadi stated.



Hydropower, also referred to as water power, involves harnessing the energy from falling or swiftly moving water to generate electricity or operate machinery. This process entails converting the gravitational potential or kinetic energy of water sources into usable power.



Recognized as a sustainable energy generation method, hydropower is primarily utilized for hydroelectric power generation. It is also utilized in pumped-storage hydroelectricity systems, which serve as energy storage solutions.



One of the key advantages of hydropower is its environmental friendliness. Unlike fossil fuels, hydropower does not directly emit carbon dioxide or other harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Additionally, hydropower offers a relatively consistent and reliable source of energy.



However, the implementation of hydropower projects presents various challenges and considerations. Economic, social, and environmental factors must be carefully evaluated. Hydropower projects require access to a sufficiently energetic water source, such as a river or elevated lake, to be viable.



Despite its drawbacks, international institutions like the World Bank regard hydropower as a valuable tool for economic development, particularly in regions where access to clean and sustainable energy sources is limited. Thus, hydropower continues to be viewed as a low-carbon option with the potential to contribute to global efforts towards sustainability and energy security.

