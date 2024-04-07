'Paid Extra 1K For This': Passenger Gets Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight, Airline Responds (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru has sparked frustration and criticism after a passenger paid extra for a window seat, only to find it broken upon boarding. It is reportedly said that the incident unfolded on Thursday (April 4) when the passenger, whose identity remains undisclosed, discovered the issue with the seat, despite having shelled out additional money for it.

According to the passenger, efforts were made by Air India staff to rectify the situation, including calling in an engineer. However, the engineer's attempts to fix the broken seat were unsuccessful, leaving the passenger dismayed.

Taking to X, the passenger vented their frustration, questioning the airline's commitment to service quality. "Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on 4th Apr. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I at least expect a proper seat after paying so much?" the post read, tagging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry Civil Aviation.

Reacting swiftly, Air India responded to the passenger's complaint, requesting booking details and assuring an investigation into the matter.

"Hi, thank you for sharing the details. Your feedback is crucial, and we apologize for falling short of expectations. We'll investigate the matter and take corrective action. Thank you for bringing this to our attention," the airline replied.

This incident adds to a growing list of complaints regarding Air India's service quality. Earlier this year, content creator Shreyti Garg raised similar concerns about subpar in-flight facilities, despite the high cost of tickets. Garg lamented the malfunctioning in-flight entertainment system and lights, which marred their travel experience.

The airline's promise to investigate and take corrective action offers a glimmer of hope for passengers dissatisfied with their services.