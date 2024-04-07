Retail sales volume in Eurozone, EU declines by 0.5 percent in February

(MENAFN) According to official figures released by Eurostat on Friday, retail sales volume in both the euro area and the EU experienced a slight decline month-on-month in February, narrowing by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.



In the euro area, the retail trade volume saw decreases across various categories: a 0.4 percent drop for food, beverages, and tobacco, a 0.2 percent decline for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and a more significant decrease of 1.4 percent for automotive fuel. Similarly, in the EU, retail trade volume declined for food, drinks, and tobacco by 0.5 percent, for non-food products (excluding automotive fuel) by 0.1 percent, and for automotive fuel by 0.9 percent.



Among the member states, Germany, Belgium, and Greek Cyprus reported the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade volume, with declines of 1.9 percent, 1.8 percent, and 1.1 percent respectively. Conversely, Poland, Croatia, and Estonia saw the highest increases, with rises of 1.4 percent, 1.2 percent, and 1.0 percent respectively.



On an annual basis, both the euro area and the EU witnessed a decrease in the retail trade volume, with drops of 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Notably, Belgium, Slovenia, and Finland reported the largest annual decreases in total retail trade volume, with declines of 6.8 percent, 5.6 percent, and 3.7 percent respectively. Conversely, Croatia, Romania, and Luxembourg experienced the highest increases, with rises of 9.2 percent, 8.7 percent, and 6.9 percent respectively.



These figures indicate fluctuations in retail sales volume across different categories and member states, reflecting the diverse economic conditions and consumer behaviors within the euro area and the EU.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067237