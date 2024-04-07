(MENAFN) According to a report by ARD public broadcaster, German enterprises are reportedly playing a significant role in the reconstruction efforts in the city of Mariupol, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine. The city, situated on the coast of the Black Sea, was severely damaged during a siege in 2022 and is now undergoing reconstruction spearheaded by Russia.



The report suggests that these German companies are supplying essential materials and equipment for the restoration project, including heavy machinery, windows, plaster, and other construction materials. While specific examples were not provided, ARD cited annual reports from the companies, statements on their websites, and purported photo and video evidence to support these claims.



Among the companies mentioned in the report is Knauf, a global leader in plaster production, led by Nikolaus Knauf, who reportedly serves as a long-time honorary consul of Russia. Despite the conflict between Moscow and Kiev that erupted in February 2022, Knauf chose not to withdraw from Russia and still maintains a substantial presence in the country, employing around 4,000 people. Knauf expressed opposition to Moscow's military operation while affirming compliance with European Union sanctions on Russia, stating that its Russian branch exclusively serves the Russian market.



Another company implicated in the report is WKB Systems GmbH, based in North Rhine-Westphalia, which supplies equipment for factories producing concrete blocks. Notably, Russian businessman Viktor Budarin is identified as a major shareholder in the company. ARD alleges that Budarin has utilized his German company as a supplier to the construction industry in Russia for several years.



The reported involvement of these German companies in reconstruction efforts in Mariupol raises questions about their ethical and legal obligations amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The allegations underscore the complexities surrounding business activities in regions affected by armed conflict and the potential implications for international relations and accountability.

