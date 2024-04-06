Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Drone Attack On Israeli Oil Refineries

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Apr 7 (NNN-NINA) – A Shiite militia in Iraq, claimed responsibility yesterday, for a drone attack targeting the Haifa oil refinery in Israel.
The group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stated in an online announcement that, its fighters conducted the drone strike at dawn on Haifa's oil refinery. However, no details regarding casualties were provided.
The statement emphasised that, the attack was carried out“in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and underscored the group's commitment to continue targeting“enemy strongholds.”
Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted numerous attacks on Israel and U.S. bases in the region.– NNN-NINA
