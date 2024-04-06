Three African Countries Demand G7 Review Diamond Certification Mechanism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The authorities of Angola, Botswana and Namibia expressed theirdissatisfaction with the provision requiring diamonds to be sent toBelgium for certification and appealed to the Group of Seven (G7)countries to cancel this requirement, Azernews reports.

The President of Botswana, Mokgwitsi Messi, stressed that thisrequirement negatively affects the interests of African countries,especially Botswana, which is the largest diamond producer inAfrica.

He noted that the diamond tracking mechanism proposed by the G7is detrimental to African producers, and expressed dissatisfactionwith the fact that Belgium has become the only diamond verificationcenter.

Masisi stressed that the introduction of the G7 certificationsystem has led to disruptions in the international diamondtrade.