Herat Residents Resent Lack Of Trashcans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A number of citizens of the capital of western Herat province have expressed their concern about the shortages of garbage bins in most parts of the city.

They complain the absence/shortage of trashcans has led to dirtiness of the city and compromise on sanitation.

In the interest of public health and hygiene, citizens asked the municipal administration to pay more attention to sorting out the problems.

In remarks to Pajhwok Afghan News, resident Karim Poya said the availability of garbage bins was considered an integral part pf the urban culture, but most parts of the city were without such cans.

Growing garbage heaps around the city caused the spread of different ailments, he regretted, asking the government to pay special attention to the issue.

Mohammad Ayub Irshad, another inhabitant, also emphasised on the municipal to address the issue through a comprehensive plan to prevent disorder in the city.

He urged the municipality to task a team of workers with install trashcans, collecting garbage from the city and promoting the urban culture.

Social affairs expert Mohammad Haris Sharifi viewed the lack of garbage bins in some parts of the city as a serious challenge and urged the municipality to install garbage bins in specified locations.

Sharifi called for awareness about the importance of cleanliness and putting the requisite arrangements in place across the provincial capital.

Without commenting on citizen demands, officials of the municipality said they had devised a plan for garbage bins' installation. The plan will be implemented during the current year.

Nasir Armal, spokesperson for the municipality, said the garbage bins would be installed after the conduct of a survey and specification of' locations.

Armal urged citizens to observe the urban culture and cooperate with the municipality's cleanliness department in keeping the city clean.

