Many Injured Invaders Spotted In Dzhankoy Hospitals - Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are many wounded invaders undergoing treatment in Dzhankoy hospitals in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported on Telegram by the Atesh partisan movement, Ukrinform learned.
"According to our data, many invaders who arrived from the occupied part of mainland Ukraine are being treated in military and civil hospitals," the report says. Read also:
Ukraine's military intelligence plotting third attempt on Crimea
bridge - The Guardian
Ukrainian guerillas added that the heavy losses that the Russian occupation forces suffer on the battlefield are forcing the Kremlin to run a covert mobilization to replenish them. As a result, many occupiers arrive in Dzhankoy, who are later transferred to the front.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian partisans discovered Russian air defense systems at the Dzhankoya airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Photo: ATESH
MENAFN06042024000193011044ID1108066015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.