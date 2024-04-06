Many Injured Invaders Spotted In Dzhankoy Hospitals - Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are many wounded invaders undergoing treatment in Dzhankoy hospitals in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported on Telegram by the Atesh partisan movement, Ukrinform learned.

"According to our data, many invaders who arrived from the occupied part of mainland Ukraine are being treated in military and civil hospitals," the report says.

Ukrainian guerillas added that the heavy losses that the Russian occupation forces suffer on the battlefield are forcing the Kremlin to run a covert mobilization to replenish them. As a result, many occupiers arrive in Dzhankoy, who are later transferred to the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian partisans discovered Russian air defense systems at the Dzhankoya airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: ATESH