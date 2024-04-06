South Korea To Donate $2.3 Billion To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea will provide Ukraine with a medium and long-term aid package in the amount of $2.3 billion starting this year.

This was announced by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul during a meeting of NATO's Indo-Pacific partner countries, Ukrinform reports, referring to Yonhap .

Also, Seoul will offer $12 million for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers through the NATO trust fund for assistance to Ukraine. At the meeting, Cho also promised to continue supporting Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said North Korea's weapons support for Russia affects not only the security of Europe, but also that of the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region, adding that the transfer of military technology by Moscow and the supply of refined oil to Pyongyang will threaten the global nonproliferation regime.

The meeting was held with the participation of representatives of NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

As, Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine received 70 more ambulance vehicles from the Korean government.