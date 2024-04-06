Detonator Explodes In Aghdam, Injures ANAMA Employee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, 2024, a detonator explosion occurred in Agdam, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of theAzerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a detonatorexplosion occurred in the territory of Saricali village of Agdamdistrict, which was freed from occupation.

An employee of the agency, Anar Piriyev, born in 2000, receivedminor injuries to his hands and feet as a result of a smalldetonator with an aluminum body going off while performing hisduty.

The injured employee was taken to the district hospital forexamination. There are no life-threatening or serious injuries.