Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Meets Femida Volunteers

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with the members of theFemida Volunteers Organisation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave detailed informationabout the history of the establishment of the institution and itsactivities. The commissioner noted that she paid special attentionto the implementation of legal education to develop legal thinkingand legal culture in society, and in this regard, events dedicatedto various topical issues of human rights were organised within theframework of the action plan that Ombudsman approved.

Referring to the issues related to the expansion of the mandateof the ombudsman in accordance with international legal norms,Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the recent changes made to theConstitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner (ombudsman) ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan" and the reforms related to theoptimisation of the structure of the office.

Stating that youth development and volunteering activities aregiven an important place in Azerbaijan, the Commissioner emphasisedthat volunteers also participate in the institution's activitiesand are involved in the process of gaining experience in variousstructural divisions of the office.

Along with this, it was also brought to attention that youngpeople studying at bachelor's and master's levels in variousuniversities participated in industrial and scientific researchexperiences.

At the meeting, detailed information on the suggestions putforward in the Ombudsman Office to improve the legislation, therequests sent to the Constitutional Court, and the reportsaddressed to international organisations to convey the truths ofAzerbaijan to the world community was also given.