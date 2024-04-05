Kuwait's Al-Sarraf Ranks Second At Qatar Drift Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti racer Salem Al-Sarraf came second in the fifth and final round of the 2023-2024 Season of Qatar Drift Championship on Friday.

Ahmad Al-Ameri, of Oman, led the race while the Jordanian Ali Jabsha came third in the general rankings of the championship which started in November.

Al-Sarraf noted that he ranked second in the first round and the first in the third round.

In statements to KUNA, he thanked the organizers of the championship, notably the Chairman of Qatar Racing Club Sheikh Jabr bin Khalid, for their hospitality and efforts to ensure the convenience of participants. (end)

sss









MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108064960