(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Wagner Group, a notable Russian paramilitary outfit, has intensified its recruitment for African operations, marking a significant stride in its expansion on the continent.



This development follows a brief operational pause, attributed to resource limitations spurred by the group's activities in the Ukraine conflict, reports the Meduza outlet.



Focusing on Mali, where it has been operational since 2021 following an invitation from the local junta, Wagner aims to enhance its military training and security services.



The group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and often mired in controversy for its global actions, has been a key instrument in Russia's international military engagements.



Despite facing international sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses, Prigozhin's ventures, especially in extracting natural resources from regions like Sudan and Syria, have significantly financed his operations, amassing revenues over $250 million up to 2021.







The ongoing recruitment drive, prominently advertised on Telegram , seeks to bolster assault units and drone operations, targeting individuals from Russia and Belarus aged 22 to 50.



With contracts starting at six months and salaries commencing at 240,000 rubles ($2,596) per month, the campaign is the group's most substantial to date, reflecting a broadened scope compared to earlier efforts.

Wagner's engagement in Africa extends beyond Mali, offering mercenary services and extracting resources across several countries since 2017.



These operations have deeply influenced local dynamics, aligning with ruling factions against insurgents and drawing scrutiny for severe human rights violations.



This renewed push into Africa suggests a pivot from Wagner's involvement in Ukraine, mirroring a larger Russian objective to cement its foothold in Africa through both military and economic channels.



This shift prompts vital considerations about the role of mercenaries in shaping regional security and the broader geopolitical landscape.



As Wagner expands, its activities and the implications of Russia's reliance on private military firms as foreign policy tools continue to attract global attention, highlighting the need for vigilance and ethical consideration in international relations.

