UNHRC Resolution: India Votes In Favour Of Palestine

The UNHRC on Thursday adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice, ANI reported on Friday.

The intergovernmental body shared a post on X, stating,“Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.30 on the Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice was ADOPTED.”

A total of 13 countries abstained from voting, whereas, 28 countries supported it and six voted against the resolution.

India abstained from voting for the resolution, along with France, the Dominican Republic and Japan.

Meanwhile, countries that voted in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Qatar, and South Africa, among others.

However, the US, along with five other countries, voted against the UNHRC resolutions on Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the UNHRC adopted another resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

India, however, voted to support the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people (statehood).

“Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.13 on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination was ADOPTED,” the UNHRC posted on X.

Only two countries voted against the resolution, including the US and Paraguay.

Moreover, three countries abstained from voting, including Albania, Argentina and Cameroon.

Earlier today, the UNHRC adopted an anti-Israel resolution, and in response, the Israeli ambassador walked out of the plenary session in protest at the end of her speech, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The UNHRC adopted a resolution on Friday calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip at the end of the 55th Council session.

In the resolution adopted today, the UN condemned Israel for the war in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas or its crimes on October 7.

The resolution equates the abductees with detainees suspected of terrorist activity. It also goes against Israel's right to defend itself.

Furthermore, the resolution provides legitimacy for Palestinian 'resistance' to the 'occupation,' calls for an arms embargo on Israel, and blatantly disregards the supply of weapons to Hamas by Iran and its allies.

Following the adoption of the resolution, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar, left the hall in protest.

