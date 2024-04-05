Türkiye Asks NATO Members To Back Ankara's Fight Against Terrorism: Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye has asked NATO members to support Ankara in its fightagainst terrorism, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We underlined that NATO member countries should fully andunconditionally support Türkiye in the fight against terrorism,"Fidan told reporters in Brussels.

Fidan's remarks came after a two-day NATO foreign ministersmeeting in Brussels, where he also held sideline talks with hiscounterparts.

During his talks, Fidan said he also emphasized that some NATOmember countries should not cooperate with the terroristorganization, particularly in Syria.

"We said this is against the spirit of the NATO alliance," headded.

Stressing that it was agreed upon the appointment of acounter-terrorism coordinator at last year's Vilnius Summit, Fidansaid efforts are continuing for NATO to look at the fight againstterrorism "structurally."

The minister said he discussed with his counterparts theactivities of the terrorist organization PKK in Europe.

"What is sad for them (European countries) is that the terroristorganization, which they have been silent about for years, isterrorizing their own streets. It is not a surprise to us that theyare seeing these things now," he added.

Fidan said the countries should not only condemn the terrorgroup's acts of violence against the Turkish nationals living inEurope, but also they should take "very serious" measures to combatit.

"I see authorities increasingly becoming more sensitive inEurope. This is actually a pleasing issue. I see that tolerancetowards PKK is gradually decreasing. This is important," headded.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK –listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU –has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrianoffshoot.

Next NATO secretary-general

Turning to the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding, Fidan saidTürkiye has been an important member of the alliance since1952.

"It has been contributing to NATO for 72 years. Our armed forcesactively participate in NATO missions," he added.

Fidan announced that the informal NATO foreign minister meetingwill be held in Türkiye next year.

About the race for being the next NATO chief, Fidan said herecently met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who announcedhis bid to become the next secretary-general.

"It is possible that he will visit Türkiye soon. We are workingon a date," he said.

Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end on Oct. 1 after tenyears.

Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Rutte in aphone call that Ankara would back a candidate to be NATO's newchief based on its expectations and needs.

Erdogan emphasized the need for the new secretary-general tobest serve the security and interests of members in the fightagainst terrorism and other challenges, bolster the unity of thealliance, prioritize NATO's fundamental duty, and deliverconvincing commitments to uphold the alliance's core values andestablished practices, as well as consider the sensitivities ofnon-EU allies.

Stressing that Türkiye clearly expressed his expectation thatthe process carried out with current chief Jens Stoltenberg will beput forward by the new secretary-general, Fidan said: "I think ourpresident will also announce his decision (soon)."

Regional issues

About the restrictions on Türkiye in the defense industry, Fidansaid he told his counterparts that they are not "compatible withthe spirit of the alliance and that the restrictions should beremoved."

Regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said Ukrainiancounterpart Dmytro Kuleba gave information about the war during themeeting.

Türkiye emphasized that it stands by Ukraine's security andsovereignty, and underlined that alternative ways to peace andcease-fire should be sought to stop the war, he added.

Fidan also said he discussed the situation in the Gaza Stripwith his counterparts on the sidelines of the NATO meeting andvoiced concern over the "unbearable" situation in the enclave.

"In particular, we have repeatedly raised the need for acease-fire, urgent humanitarian aid and a two-state solutionperspective. Here's the good thing. Now, all our counterpartsalmost agree with us.

"It is important for the international community to reach thisunderstanding during the process in terms of diplomatic gains, butmore needs to be done in terms of changing something on the ground determination on this issue continues," he added.

President Erdogan's visit to US

During his sideline meeting with US Secretary of State AnthonyBlinken in Brussels, Fidan said they also discussed the upcomingvisit of Erdogan to the US upon the invitation of his counterpartJoe Biden.

Fidan said Erdogan's agenda will include different issues,including bilateral and regional relations, with Gaza coming firstamong these.

Stressing that the Ukraine issue will also be on the agenda,Fidan said: "These two wars concern our region. At the same time,they both trigger global fault lines and there are other risk areasthat they will trigger. Our president will continue to drawattention to them and emphasize our sensitivities on theseissues."

Fidan said enhancement of the relations in other areas, such aseconomy, technology, and trade, will also be on the agenda.

Erdogan's perspective is to remove Turkish-American relationsfrom being "solely security-oriented" and to create a "morebalanced and broader" set of relations, he added.