SBU Announces Suspicion Of Treason To Kremlin Propagandist From Medvedchuk's TV Channels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served a notice of suspicion of high treason to Kremlin propagandist Mikhail Shpir, who is hiding in the territory of Kherson region temporarily occupied by Russia

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU .

The defendant was a frequent guest on the TV channels of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk , who is accused of treason, and in 2020 fled to Moscow.

According to the SBU, in June 2023, he already received a 10-year prison sentence in absentia for his actions with confiscation of property.

However, he faces more severe punishment for the new documented crimes.

In particular, SBU cyber specialists found evidence of his cooperation with Russian special services.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Shpir became one of the Kremlin's main mouthpieces, publicly supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggressive war against Ukraine.

After the capture of Kherson, the traitor was appointed the so-called "Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Mass Communications" in the pseudo-administration.

It was established that it was he who authorized the invaders to blow up the towers of Ukrainian mobile and broadcasting operators as they fled the right bank.

Among other things, Shpir publicly called on the Russian General Staff to adjust missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities to completely disable them.

In the summer of 2023, the Russian military command awarded his henchman a medal for "participant of a special military operation".

SBU investigators served Shpir with a notice of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaboration), Article 436 (war propaganda), Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Since the defendant is hiding from justice in the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.

