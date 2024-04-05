Junior National Equestrian: Inaara, Taarini Qualify For Nationals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Inaara Luthria and Taarini Lodha scored impressively in the first round to qualify for the Nationals in the Children 1 Dressage and Children 2 Dressage categories in the first qualifier for the Junior National Equestrian Competition at Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Friday.

The Tournament is organised by Amateur Riders' Club under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (E.F.I) and competitions are held in Children 1 and 2 Dressage.

In the JNEC Children 1 Dressage category, Inaara Mehta Luthria secured the 1st position with 71.18% while riding on the horse 'Dasha Deluxe'.

In the JNEC Children 2 Dressage category, Taarini Lodha secured the 1st position with 65.438% while riding on the horse 'Belvedere'.

After winning the competition, Inaara Luthria, the 13-year-old rider from NSS Hill Spring International School said,“A certain bar was set when the new tests were published to meet international standards. To qualify with these new guidelines is difficult but it truly helps "up our game " for the future. It's definitely not a solo story to qualify, I am immensely thankful for my parents, coaches and horse above all”.