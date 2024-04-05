On-Demand Trading Launches Comprehensive Crypto Trade Desk With Unmatched Services In The US

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-Demand Trading Launches Revolutionary Bitcoin/Crypto Trade Desk, transforming thedigital asset trading experience.

Sheridan, Wyoming, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move that strengthens its position in the cryptocurrency sector, On-Demand Trading has announced the launch of its advanced Bitcoin/Crypto Trade Desk. This new service delivers industry-leading features to the digital asset trading experience, offering unparalleled benefits and support to traders across the United States.

Key Features of On-Demand Trading's Crypto Trade Desk :

No Trading Limits : Traders experience the freedom of unlimited trading, allowing for maximum market participation and profit potential.

Competitive Fees : On-Demand Trading provides clients with some of the most competitive fees in the market, ensuring a cost-effective trading experience.

Same Day Settlement : Traders benefit from the efficiency of same-day settlement, enhancing liquidity and enabling rapid reinvestment.

Personal Account Manager Concierge : Based in the US, a dedicated account manager provides personalized support and guidance, ensuring a seamless trading experience.

Regulated and Licensed : On-Demand Trading is a fully regulated and licensed entity, providing traders with a safe and reliable platform for their trading activities.

Crypto High Volume Availability : Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), US Dollar Coin (USDC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) – Upon Request

Accredited by the BBB : The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is underscored by its A - rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).



Educational Help : Traders of all levels can access extensive educational resources to enhance their trading knowledge and skills.

Crypto Referral Program : A rewarding referral program is available, offering benefits for both referrers and new clients.

White Label a Trade Desk : Businesses can leverage On-Demand Trading's infrastructure to white label a trade desk, enabling them to offer trading services under their own brand.

Buy Bitcoin with Credit Card : On-Demand Trading has simplified the process of buying Bitcoin, allowing traders to make purchases using their credit cards.

Scam Advisory : The company rigorously safeguards client interests, offering advisory services to help identify and avoid scams in the volatile crypto market.

"On-Demand Trading is excited to launch our Bitcoin/Crypto Trade Desk, a comprehensive solution designed to meet the needs of modern traders," said [Bryan Trepanier, President of On-Demand Trading]. "Our platform is built on the pillars of reliability, transparency, and customer service, ensuring that our clients have the tools and support they need to succeed in the cryptocurrency market."

