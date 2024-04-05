TESSAN Introduces The Future Of Travel Charging: A World Adapter With Gan Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zhuhai, China, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where travel and technology intersect more than ever, TESSAN is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation to the global market: the WTA series Gan technology world travel adapter. This groundbreaking product promises to revolutionize the way travelers charge their devices, offering an unparalleled blend of speed, compatibility, and design excellence.







· Unveiling the next leap in travel charging solutions: TESSAN's Gan WTA series technology world travel adapter is the game changer in travel charging industry.

· Engineered for the modern traveler: fast charging, universal compatibility,safety and a sleek, portable design.

· A Muse Design Award winner, merging exceptional functionality with award-winning design.

TESSAN redefines connectivity for international travelers, affirming its position as a leader in the travel charging solution industry.





As users increasingly seek reliable and efficient charging options for their international travels, TESSAN steps forward with an innovative solution. The new Gan technology world travel adapter is not just a product; it's a travel necessity that ensures connectivity, regardless of the destination. This adapter is designed to address the common challenges faced by travelers, including plug incompatibility and slow charging times, making it the ultimate travel companion for business and leisure travelers alike.





"At TESSAN, we understand the pivotal role technology plays in our lives, especially when we travel. Our new Gan technology world travel adapter is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and the user experience. It embodies our mission to empower people to connect to a better life, effortlessly," says Alex, visionary traveler and TESSAN's lead product designer. "With this adapter, we're not just offering a way to charge your devices; we're providing a passport to a world of seamless connectivity."





Join the TESSAN Journey

TESSAN invites travelers and tech enthusiasts to experience the future of travel charging. This innovative product, along with our extensive range of charging solutions, is available on and TESSAN's Amazon online store Join the 20 million users worldwide who have already embraced the TESSAN way of life, where every journey is charged with possibility.

About TESSAN

Since its inception in 2015, TESSAN has been at the forefront of the charging solution industry, dedicated to enhancing the way people live and travel through innovation and efficiency, setting the gold standard for household charging strips and travel adapters. With a vision to connect people to a better life, TESSAN has earned the trust of over 20 million users worldwide. TESSAN's commitment to quality, innovation, and user experience has made it the go-to brand for charging solutions that simplify and enhance the way people live and travel.





CONTACT: Patrick LeeTESSAN POWER TECHNOLOGY LIMITEDpatrick at tessan