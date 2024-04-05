Rallies Countrywide In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra)-- Following Friday prayer, popular, youth, and political groups participated in marches that were held throughout the Kingdom's governorates, including the capital Amman, to protest the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.Since October 7th, this aggression has resulted in 33,091 martyrs and 75,750 injuries, the majority of which are to women and children.The participants chanted slogans in support of the resistance and denounced the crimes of the occupation, as well as the aggression and crimes committed by the occupying state against the people of the Gaza Strip and the oppressive siege imposed upon them. They also denounced the support of the West and the United States for these crimes.The marchers expressed gratitude to Jordan for its support of the brethren in Gaza and the West Bank, as led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.