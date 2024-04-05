Construction Of Agdam-Fuzuli Automobile Road Is Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The construction of the Agdam-Fuzuli automobile road is beingrapidly continued, Azernews reports, citing theState Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The road is considered one of the important projects that willplay a significant role in the socio-economic development of theterritories liberated from occupation and the economic regions ofGarabagh and Eastern Zangazur.

The road, with a length of 64.8 km and a width of 15 metres forthe traffic section, is being built with four traffic lanes. Thewidth of the roadbed is 26.5 meters, with the width of theshoulders being 3.75 metres in each direction and a median stripwidth of 4 metres.

As part of the execution of earthworks on the technically gradedroad, useless soil excavation, widening of the bed, construction ofa new roadbed with a width of 26.5 meters, construction of the roadbase, construction of a retaining wall with a length of 331.35metres, and installation of various-sized water conveyors,culverts, as well as reserve passages for underground andcommunication lines, have been completed to ensure waterpassage.

In the section of the road from 0 to 32.4 km, within theframework of the project, 36 reserve passages, 31 circular waterconveyance pipes, 27 rectangular pipes, 5 underpasses, 1 kahrizpassage, and 3 bridges have been constructed, reaching 90%completion. Additionally, vegetation removal and excavation workshave been completed 100%, and the construction of the roadbed hasreached 92%. The physical progress on the first 32.4 km of theproject accounts for 64%.

In the section of the road from 32.4 to 64.8 km, earthworks andthe construction of the sub-base layer have been completed works for the sub-base layer and laying ofasphalt-concrete pavement continue in separate sections. Withinthis section of the project, 16 passages and 25 communicationpipes, as well as 67 water conveyance pipes of various diameters,have been built.

The construction of bridge abutments in this section is nearingcompletion. Earthworks are 100% complete, artificial structures are99% complete, road pavement is 65% complete, and overallconstruction works are 72% complete.

Construction works for bridge abutments continue at the planned39th kilometre of the road. The construction of the road pavementhas been completed at the 63rd and 65th kilometres.

Construction works are carried out in accordance with therequirements of Construction Norms and Regulations. An adequateworkforce has been mobilised to the site to ensure the completionof construction according to the established schedule.

Being the continuation of the Barda-Aghdam highway, theAgdam-Fuzuli automobile road passes through the territories ofAghdam, Agjabadi, and Fuzuli districts.

The construction of the road from Barda to Agdam and Fuzuli, aswell as in the opposite direction, will ensure comfortable trafficflow and positively impact socio-economic development along theroad length.