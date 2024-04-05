Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment Financial Calendar

Due to administrative reasons, the annual accounts of the Company have not been finalized yet. Hence, the Company has decided to postpone its Annual Shareholders Meeting to Thursday May 16, 2024.

The financial calendar on the Company website has been updated accordingly.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at .

Please contact for additional information: