Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment Financial Calendar

Leuven, BELGIUM – April 5, 2024 – 02:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today made the following announcement regarding its financial calendar.
Due to administrative reasons, the annual accounts of the Company have not been finalized yet. Hence, the Company has decided to postpone its Annual Shareholders Meeting to Thursday May 16, 2024.
The financial calendar on the Company website has been updated accordingly.
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at .
Please contact for additional information:
| Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
...
| Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
...
