Belarusian Culture Minister Visits National Carpet Museum

Belarusian Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich has visited theNational Carpet Museum as part of the Days of Belarusian Cultureheld in Baku.

The minister got acquainted with the valuable art samplesdisplayed in the exhibition of the museum, Azernews reports, citing the ministry .

The guest was informed about the museum's history andactivities, Azerbaijani carpet weaving art, national embroidery,art metal, and clothing samples, as well as works and otherprojects carried out in order to enrich the collections.

The minister, Anatoly Markevich, who also visited the jewelleryfund, expressed his satisfaction with getting acquainted with therich national cultural heritage and wrote his good impressionsabout the museum in a memorial book.

The guest was presented with a carpet woven in the TraditionalTechnology Department of the museum.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum isbeautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolledcarpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, includinginternational symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significantcontribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpetweaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with abeautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at theSartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the CarpetMuseum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collectionof the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awardsfor the fourth time.

In 2023, the museum received the 2023 Experts' Choice Award,which is the only award given based on the opinions ofprofessionals.

The award proves once again that the professional activity ofthe National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors fromall over the world.