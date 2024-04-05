Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Options Mink Narrows Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur" or the "Company") (CSE: VOY) is pleased to announce that is has entered into an option agreement (the“Option”) with African Energy Metals Inc. (“AEM”), whereby AEM may acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Mink Narrows project, located 25km southeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Pursuant to the Option, AEM may acquire the 100% interest by fulfilling the following conditions over a period of four years:





Annual cash payments totaling $55,000 over the five years, including $10,000 upon TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Option;

Issuing the greater of 1,800,000 common shares of AEM or $300,000 worth of common shares of AEM over four years, including 200,000 common shares upon TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Option;

Completing exploration expenditures aggregating $1,000,000, including $300,000 in year one; and Granting Voyageur a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty upon the exercise of the Option.

“We are pleased to enter into this option for the Mink Narrows project with African Energy Metals,” commented Fraser Laschinger, President and CEO of the Company.“We wish them success and look forward to following the advancement of the project, which is highly prospective for a number of critical minerals.”

Immediately prior to entering the Option with AEM, Voyageur and Laser Gold Resources Inc. entered into a termination agreement, whereby both parties mutually agreed to terminate the previous option agreement on the Mink Narrows project.

ABOUT VOYAGEUR MINERAL EXPLORERS CORP.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt, and has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

For further information please contact:

Fraser Laschinger

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: (416) 628-5910

