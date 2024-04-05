In Mykolaiv Region, Invaders Again Shell Waters Of Ochakiv Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, April 4, and at night on April 5, Russian troops fired a series of artillery shellings at the waters of the Ochakiv community of the Mykolaiv region.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday at 11:59 a.m., 5:15 p.m., and on April 5 at 03:31 a.m., artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

As reported earlier, the village of Solonchaky in the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region suffered damage as a result of shelling on the night of April 2.