Karnataka: Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Joins BJP Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Independent sitting MP from Mandya Parliamentary Seat Sumalatha Ambareesh has joined the BJP party on Friday at the party headquarters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka election in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, State President B.Y. Vijayendra, the Leader of the Opposition B. Y. Vijayendra, former CM D. V. Sadananda Gowda extended Sumalatha Ambareesh a warm welcome to the party.

Addressing mediapersons, Sumalatha Ambareesh said that joining the BJP was a matter of pride for her.

"I am not thinking of my political career at this juncture. I have decided to join the BJP in the interest of my district, state and the nation," Sumalatha Ambareesh said.

In the last five years, I have learnt many things as a Member of Parliament.

"My late husband Ambareesh was in the Congress party for 25 years. I used to observe politics from a distance. My biggest inspiration is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His leadership, vision and dreams... I got inspiration whenever he made speeches in the Parliament. I learnt from his speeches. I am convinced that joining the BJP is a wise decision," she said.

"Prime Minister Modi has a vision of taking the country to new heights in 2047 when India completes 100 years of independence. I want to be part of that journey," Sumalatha Ambareesh said.

She also stated that a new chapter has started in her political career.

Sumalatha Ambareesh also clarified that she will take up campaigning for the party wherever she is asked to.