Spicejet Resumes Flights To Sikkim's Pakyong Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced the resumption of its flight operations to Pakyong airport in the picturesque state of Sikkim, offering enhanced connectivity for travelers.



The airline, in a statement released on Thursday( April 4), confirmed the restart of flights from both Kolkata and Delhi to Pakyong, alongside the launch of non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Ayodhya.

The Delhi-Pakyong route is set to operate five days a week, while the Kolkata-Pakyong flight will run daily, catering to the increasing demand for travel to this scenic destination. Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, expressed enthusiasm about the move, highlighting the airline's commitment to expanding its network.

“We are happy to enhance connectivity to Ayodhya and Pakyong ahead of the forthcoming peak travel season. With an expanding fleet, we are poised to launch new routes and reinstate services on key ones," Maharshi stated.

SpiceJet's services to Pakyong resumed on March 31, marking a significant step in bolstering tourism in the Himalayan state. B T Pote, the officiating airport director at Pakyong airport, expressed confidence in the airport's preparedness to handle flights even during adverse weather conditions.

“All the flights have been full since the services resumed, the weather is very good and we are fully prepared to handle flights to the airport even during the monsoon season,” Pote remarked, emphasizing the excellent road connectivity facilitating hassle-free travel for tourists.

The Pakyong airport, known for its table-top runway, had its flight services suspended approximately six months ago due to operational reasons. SpiceJet initiated flight operations to the airport in 2018, but services have been sporadic, primarily due to visibility issues.

As per the schedule, the daily flight from Kolkata will depart at 8.05 am, reaching Pakyong at 9.35 am, with a return journey departing at 10.30 am and arriving in Kolkata at 12.10 pm. Similarly, the Delhi-Pakyong flight will take off at 9.45 am, landing in Sikkim at 12.40 pm, and departing for Delhi at 1.10 pm, arriving at 4.10 pm.

-B